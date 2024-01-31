Ukraine’s vice-champion hockey player Denys Pashynskyi was killed in fighting for Ukraine. PHOTO

On 27 January, Denys Pashynskyi, a fighter of the 101st Separate Brigade of the Security of the General Staff of Ukraine named after Colonel-General Henadii Vorobiov, a champion of the 1999 World University Games, died of wounds sustained in the combat zone.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ice Hockey Federation.

"Denys was mobilised in the summer of 2022 and since then has been performing combat missions in various areas. Last week, Denys and his comrades came under mortar fire and were trapped in a dugout. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital in Dnipro, where doctors fought for his life. Unfortunately, on 27 January, Denys Pashynskyi died," the statement said.

Denys was born on 28 April 1978 in Kyiv. He was a graduate of the "Kryzhynka" school, for which he played as a goalkeeper in adult hockey, when the team played in the Eastern European Hockey League in 1996-1997 and 1999-2000. In the 2001/2002 season, Pashynskyi played for "Donbas", in 2003/2004 for "Sokil" in the same ECHL and his farm-club "Kyiv" in the Ukrainian championship.

Bronze medallist of the Ukrainian Championship with "Donbas" and silver medallist with HC "Kyiv".

As a member of the Ukrainian national team, he won gold at the 1999 Universiade in Poprad, and in 2001 he won bronze.