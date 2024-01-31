ENG
News
Ruscists attacked village of Riasne in Kharkiv region: Cemetery, power grids and agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Riasne in the Kharkiv region.

This was reported to Suspilne by Zolochiv village head Viktor Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.

At 11:00 on 31 January, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv community with Grad multiple rocket launchers.

"Preliminarily, seven private houses, outbuildings and storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise, a local cemetery and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties," Kovalenko said.

Обстріли Харківщини
Пошкоджений хрест на кладовищі в Золочівській громаді
Обстріли Харківщини
Пошкоджена будівля у селі Рясному на Харківщині

