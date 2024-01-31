Ruscists attacked village of Riasne in Kharkiv region: Cemetery, power grids and agricultural enterprise damaged. PHOTO
Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Riasne in the Kharkiv region.
This was reported to Suspilne by Zolochiv village head Viktor Kovalenko, Censor.NET reports.
At 11:00 on 31 January, the Russian occupiers attacked the village of Riasne in the Zolochiv community with Grad multiple rocket launchers.
"Preliminarily, seven private houses, outbuildings and storage facilities of an agricultural enterprise, a local cemetery and power grids were damaged. There were no casualties," Kovalenko said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password