Estonian volunteers donate vehicles, drones and equipment worth more than half million euros to AFU. PHOTOS

The 16-vehicle convoy arrived in Kyiv from Tallinn on Friday. The vehicles, including two case evacuators and 180 drones of various types and equipment, are intended for Ukrainian defenders who are performing tasks directly on the front line.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

This is the 25th vehicle convoy since the start of the full-scale invasion. It all started with the initiative of Ragnar Sass, an Estonian entrepreneur, founder of Lift99 and Pipedrive, who brought together his friends and business partners from around the world around the idea of purchasing vehicles for the Ukrainian armed forces. The initiative was called the Freedom Convoy. On 24 March 2022, the first 14 vehicles arrived in Ukraine. Soon after, the 69th sniffing team was formed, consisting of members of the LIFT99 startup community, citizens of Estonia and Ukraine. It is part of the global online community NAFO (North Atlantic Fella Organisation), which fights Russian propaganda and disinformation and raises money to support the Ukrainian army.

Estonian volunteers hand over equipment to 93rd Brigade "Kholodnyi Yar"

The equipment that Estonian volunteers handed over to the soldiers at the front line.

More than 10,000 donors from 70 countries joined the fundraising for the 25th convoy, which is the largest in the initiative's history. This helped raise more than half a million dollars to purchase the vehicles, drones and other necessary equipment.

"We understand that helping Ukraine is not a sprint, but a long marathon. However, with such great people and the NAFO community, Ukraine will definitely win," says organiser Ragnar Sass.

Drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces from Estonian volunteers