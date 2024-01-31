ENG
Russians drop bomb on school in Beryslav district of Kherson region: There are no casualties. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops struck a school in the Beryslav district of Kherson region with an air bomb.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.

"In the afternoon, the occupiers dropped a guided bomb on the educational institution. The building was seriously damaged.

Fortunately, there were no casualties among the locals," the statement said.

