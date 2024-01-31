Russians drop bomb on school in Beryslav district of Kherson region: There are no casualties. PHOTOS
Russian occupation troops struck a school in the Beryslav district of Kherson region with an air bomb.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the RMA.
"In the afternoon, the occupiers dropped a guided bomb on the educational institution. The building was seriously damaged.
Fortunately, there were no casualties among the locals," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password