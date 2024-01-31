Ruscists shelled Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in Donetsk region: Woman killed. PHOTOS
Russian troops shelled the Tsukuryne urban-type settlement in the Donetsk region, killing a woman.
This was reported by the press service of the Selydivsk municipal council, Censor.NET reports.
At 4:10 p.m., the Russians attacked the Tsukurine urban-type settlement. The shelling damaged private houses and administrative buildings, and also damaged power lines.
A local resident of the 1953 year of birth died.
