Day in Kharkiv region: GAB attacks on hospital in Velyky Burluk, attack by "Shaheds" on Kharkiv, shelling of almost 20 settlements. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders continue to shell the settlements of the Kharkiv region, using all types of weapons. Over 20 settlements came under artillery, mortar, and aerial shelling over the past day.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"At 11:15 p.m., the occupants attacked Kharkiv with 4 Shahed-136 UAVs, 2 drones hit the territory of a civilian industrial facility in the Osnovyansky district. There were no casualties. Two enemy UAVs were shot down by air defense forces," the statement said.

In Novoosynove village of Kupiansk district, the occupants shelled the village, and an outbuilding was burning.

The occupiers struck the central district hospital of Velyky Burluk with two MRLS at 09:56 p.m.

"The façade, roof, and windows of the Central District Hospital were damaged. We evacuated 38 people, including 5 employees of the hospital. The hospital staff and patients managed to respond to the air raid alert. Those who are allowed to undergo treatment according to medical indications will be treated on an outpatient basis with additional medical examination and supervision," noted Synehubov.

On 31 January, the occupants fired on Velyky Burluk, Ryasne village, and Vilcha village. Vilcha. In Velyky Burluk, the glazing and facade of non-residential buildings were damaged and an unused warehouse was partially destroyed. In Riasne, private houses, a warehouse, and graves in the local cemetery were damaged. A private house was damaged in the village of Vilcha.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: attack by "Shaheds" on Kharkiv, rocket attacks on Korotych and Lisny, shelling of Hrachivka by GABs, 4 people were injured. PHOTOS











