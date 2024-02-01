ENG
Macron and Meloni spoke with Orbán ahead of decision on EU funds for Ukraine. PHOTO

Prior to the EU summit, which will discuss the allocation of funds to support Ukraine, the leaders of France and Italy, Emmanuel Macron and Giorgia Meloni, had a conversation with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

This was stated by the head of the press service of the Hungarian prime minister, Bertalan Hawashi, Censor.NET reports with reference to European Pravda.

Orban held talks with Italian and French leaders in preparation for Thursday's EU summit, the main issue of which is the approval of a four-year, €50 billion financial aid program for Ukraine.

Read: Italy's PM Meloni wants to reach agreement with Orban on support for Ukraine - Bloomberg

On his Facebook page, he posted a photo with Meloni with the caption "Discussion with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the eve of the EU summit".

Джорджа Мелоні та Віктор Орбан на зустрічі в Брюселі 31 січня 2024 року
Meloni meets with Orban ahead of discussion of 50bn in EU aid for Ukraine

Also read: Tusk: Orban is left alone on the battlefield, he is the only obvious anti-Ukrainian politician

Orban did not report on his meeting with the French president on his social media.

Orban is in Brussels on the eve of a summit to decide on a four-year, €50 billion financial aid program for Ukraine.

