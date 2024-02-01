Russians shelled Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. Novomoskovskyi district attacked with missile. PHOTOS

The Russian army shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske rural communities with artillery and kamikaze drones. There is destruction and a damaged power line.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Nikopol with artillery and kamikaze drones. The enemy also sent drones to Marhanets, Myrove and Pokrovske rural communities.

In total, 9 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged in the district. An agricultural enterprise was destroyed. Garages and cars were also damaged. Power lines were damaged," the statement said.

It was also loud in Novomoskovskyi district. The aggressor fired a missile. A fire broke out and has been extinguished.

According to the RMA, there were no casualties everywhere.











