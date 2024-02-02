Anti-Corruption Court releases suspended head of Defense Ministry procurement department Nakhkur on own recognizance. PHOTO

HACC investigating judge Kateryna Sikora imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment on the suspended acting director of the Department of Military and Technical Policy for the Development of Arms and Military Equipment of the Ministry of Defence, Toomas Nakhkur.

This is stated in the reports of the HACC and the Anti-Corruption Action Centre, Censor.NET reports.

"On Friday, 2 February, the investigating judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court partially granted the motion of a NABU detective and imposed a preventive measure in the form of a personal commitment on the acting director of a department of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, who was recently removed from office.

The court also imposed a number of obligations on the suspect:

not to leave Kyiv without the permission of the investigator, prosecutor or court;

refrain from communicating with persons specified in the court order;

deposit your passport(s) for travelling abroad with the relevant state authorities;

wear an electronic control device.

The term of office is 2 months," the HACC said.

"The decision to impose a preventive measure demonstrates the validity of the suspicion.



At the same time, the investigating judge refused to satisfy the motion to impose custody with an alternative bail of over UAH 268 million, as requested by the prosecutor.



The reasons for the decision will become known after the full text of the ruling is announced, which is scheduled for the 7th of February.



Toomas Nahkur is one of five suspects in the case of alleged embezzlement of almost UAH 1.5 billion for the purchase of 100,000 mortar rounds for the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



According to the investigation, officials of the Ministry of Defence knew in advance that the mortar rounds would not be delivered and no one in the Ministry of Defence checked how the mines were to be delivered from Croatia to Ukraine.

Nakhkur, as the head of the relevant department of the Ministry of Defence, was responsible for the validity of the contract terms.



According to the prosecutor, the official failed to properly check all documents, failed to monitor the order of delivery of mines, failed to properly check the supplier, despite numerous violations of the law and the contract, and approved the agreement and the decision to make an advance payment of UAH 1.34 billion. The prepayment amounted to 97% of the contract amount.



In May 2023, the authorities managed to initiate the seizure of only UAH 818 million, and the rest of the funds were transferred to foreign companies' accounts, but none of the 100,000 mines were ever delivered.



The defence insists that Nakhkur was only the head of one of the departments within the Ministry and approved certain things within his competence.



In addition to him, more than ten other people gave their approval. According to the defence, this was a normal business activity and the suspicion against Nakhkur personally is groundless.



We would like to add that today it became known that Minister Rustem Umierov had suspended Nakhkur from his duties," the AntAC said.







