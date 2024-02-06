Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 390,580 people (+ 1020 per day), 6365 tanks, 9367 artillery systems, 11857 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 390,580 Russian invaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the General Staff.

As noted, the enemy's total combat losses from 24.02.22 to 06.02.24 are estimated at:

personnel - about 390580 (+1020) people,

tanks - 6365 (+17) units,

armoured combat vehicles - 11857 (+35) units,

artillery systems - 9367 (+18) units,

MLRS - 979 (+0) units,

air defence systems - 665 (+1) units,

aircraft - 332 (+0) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 7173 (+0),

cruise missiles - 1848 (+0),

ships/boats - 24 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 12453 (+41) units,

special equipment - 1496 (+10)

"The data is being updated," the General Staff added.