ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13332 visitors online
News Photo War
929 1

Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: 1 man was killed, 2 people were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, 302 attacks by Russian occupants on the territory of Sumy region were recorded.

This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.

"A 40-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. Two other local residents were injured. Five private residential buildings, an outbuilding, a transformer substation building and a car were damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Day in Kherson region: residential areas and port infrastructure are under fire. 5 people were killed

Обстріли Сумщини
Обстріли Сумщини
Обстріли Сумщини
Обстріли Сумщини
Обстріли Сумщини
Обстріли Сумщини

Author: 

shoot out (13097) Sumska region (1119)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 