Consequences of shelling in Sumy region: 1 man was killed, 2 people were wounded. PHOTOS
Over the past day, 302 attacks by Russian occupants on the territory of Sumy region were recorded.
This was reported by the police of Sumy region, Censor.NET informs.
"A 40-year-old man died as a result of the shelling. Two other local residents were injured. Five private residential buildings, an outbuilding, a transformer substation building and a car were damaged," the statement said.
