As result of Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure in Kupiansk district, woman injured, houses damaged. PHOTOS
Russian occupants continue shelling Kupiansk district of Kharkiv region, today the villages of Pishchane and Hlushkivka came under attack.
This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"On February 6, at about 9:00 a.m., the Russian military fired on the village of Pishchane of Kupiansk district. A 71-year-old woman was injured. Residential buildings were damaged. According to preliminary data, the shelling was carried out from artillery," the statement said.
It is also reported that on February 5, at about 9 p.m., the Russian armed forces attacked the village of Hlushkivka of the Kuryliv territorial community. Previously, the enemy fired at the village from multiple rocket launchers.
And this morning, Russian troops continued shelling Hlushkivka village. Six residential buildings were damaged and a car was on fire.
