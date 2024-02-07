Former head of Vyzhnytsia District State Administration Ruslan Senchuk is killed in battle for Ukraine. PHOTO

For a month, the former head of the Vyzhnytsia District State Administration (Chernivtsi region), Ruslan Senchuk, was reported missing.

According to Censor.NET, the defender's wife, Nadiya Senchuk, reported the death of the defender on her Facebook page.

"Dear friends! Nastya and I are grateful to all of you for your support and the beautiful words and memories you shared with us. However, the miracle we were all waiting for did not happen. We received the news of Ruslan's death on 6 January 2024 near Robotino village. He was a captain, a company commander of anti-tank missile systems of the 82nd separate airborne assault brigade. He is returning home....," the post reads.

On 5 February, Dnipro Mayor Borys Filatov reported that Ruslan Senchuk had gone missing almost a month ago while performing a combat mission.

The family hoped that Ruslan Senchuk was alive and would be able to get in touch soon.

Ruslan Senchuk headed the Vyzhnytsia District State Administration in 2016-2019. He was appointed to the position by a decree of the then President Petro Poroshenko. He was dismissed due to the end of Poroshenko's term in office. Later, he was elected as a deputy of the Vyzhnytsia City Council.

See more: Soldier Volodymyr Dyadyura died at front defending Ukraine. PHOTO







