Day in Kharkiv region: rocket attacks on Kharkiv, occupiers intensified their attacks with guided aerial bombs. PHOTOS

On the morning of 7 February, Russians fired S-300 missiles at Kharkiv. During the day, about 22 settlements in the region came under artillery and mortar fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

"The shelling of Kharkiv with S-300 missiles started at 6:00 am, and hits were recorded in the Sloboda district. There is damage to non-residential infrastructure. A 52-year-old woman was lightly injured, she was not hospitalized. The inspection of the sites is ongoing," the statement said.

At 9:40 a.m., the enemy attacked Okhrymivka village in the Chuhuiiv district with two guided missile systems. 10 hangars of the enterprise and other non-residential infrastructure were damaged. At the same time, the village of Mala Vovcha was shelled with 4 MRLS. 5 private houses, a warehouse, and a car were damaged.

At 9:50 a.m., three self-propelled artillery systems were shelled in the village of Varvarivka. The school building was damaged.

Around 02:00 p.m., as a result of the shelling of Pishchane village, a 70-year-old woman suffered an explosive injury, she underwent traumatic amputation of her fingers and was hospitalized.

At 02:40 p.m., the occupiers shelled Vovchansk, damaging the company's facilities. A private house and a car were damaged as a result of repeated shelling.

Read also on Censor.NET: Explosions occurred in Kharkiv, non-residential infrastructure was hit (updated)













