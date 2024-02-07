ENG
Consequences of shelling of Kyiv region by Russian troops: At least 10 houses were damaged in Bucha and Fastiv districts. PHOTOS

A Russian missile attack in Kyiv region damaged private houses in two districts of Kyiv.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

For example, at least 10 private houses, outbuildings, and communications were damaged in the Bucha and Fastiv districts.

The Prosecutor General's Office said that 2 people were injured in the Russian attack in Kyiv region.

"In two districts of the Kyiv region, enemy missile fragments hit private and apartment buildings. Outbuildings and vehicles were also damaged," the statement said.

Обстріл Київщини
