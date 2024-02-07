There is destruction in 18-story building in Holosiivsky district of Kyiv, there may be dead under rubble - head of Ministry of Internal Affairs Klymenko. PHOTO

An 18-storey building in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv was damaged by a Russian missile attack.

This was announced by Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko, Censor.NET reports.

"About a dozen people were injured in Holosiivskyi and Dniprovskyi districts. Communications are damaged. Rescuers and police are working at the scene. In Holosiivskyi district, an 18-storey building has been destroyed - the State Emergency Service units are evacuating people and extinguishing the fire. There are probably people under the rubble. A service station building and cars also caught fire," he said.







What we know about the Russian missile attack on the morning of 7 February

As reported, on the morning of 7 February, an air alert was raised across Ukraine, and Tu-95MS aircraft were launched.

It was also reported that air defenses were operating in Kyiv on the morning of 7 February.

In the Holosiivskyi district, an apartment building is on fire, cars and service stations are also burning.