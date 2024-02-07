At night, Russians dropped three GABs on Sumy region: woman was injured. PHOTOS
Russian troops attacked the Sumy region at night, dropping three bombs on the Yunakivka district.
This was reported by the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.
"At about 1:40 am, the occupiers from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out an air strike on the territory of the Yunakivka district of the Sumy direction.
According to preliminary information, the enemy aircraft dropped 3 GABs. As a result of the attack, 6 private households were damaged. A local resident was injured," the statement said.
