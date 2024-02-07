ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13755 visitors online
News Photo War
8 954 35

Consequences of UAV attack on Novomoskovsk: Almost all utility equipment was destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian troops attacked Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night, damaging municipal equipment.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"Almost all municipal equipment in Novomoskovsk was destroyed in the night attack. Tractors, excavators, multifunctional machines, a dump truck...

The enemy drones hit a company that is engaged in the improvement of the city. It cares about the comfort. Now there is practically nothing to clean the streets or clear the snow," the statement said.

Also in the morning, explosions were heard in the Pavlohrad region. Air defense forces shot down a missile, and there were also hits on an infrastructure facility. No people were injured.

Read: Explosions in Dnipro region. Buildings and cars damaged by drone attack

Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська
Обстріл Новомосковська

Author: 

shoot out (13086)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 