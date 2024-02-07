Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region: one person died, three were wounded. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the occupants fired at Kherson, Chornobaiivka, Sadove, Prydniprovske, Poniativka, Antonivka, Bilozerka, Berehove, Tokarivka, Beryslav, Zmiivka, Mykhailivka and Novovorontsovka. They used multiple rocket launchers, mortars, artillery and UAVs, and conducted air strikes. One person died and three were wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

"A 49-year-old man was killed and a 74-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man were wounded as a result of hostile artillery shelling of Tokarivka. At the time of the attack, people were near a shop. Four private houses were damaged in the settlement.

In the morning, the occupiers dropped an explosive device from a drone in Beryslav. As a result of the explosion, a 67-year-old woman sustained shrapnel wounds to her arms and legs," the statement said.

In Kherson and the suburbs, the Russian army attacked residential buildings, an agricultural enterprise, and a poultry farm with artillery and multiple rocket launchers. Windows were smashed and walls were damaged, cars were damaged, and fires broke out.

