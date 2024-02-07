Occupiers hit car with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region: two people injured. PHOTOS

Russians attacked a civilian car with a drone in the Marhanets community in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military District Administration Serhiy Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"An enemy drone hit a car in the Marhanets community. Two people were injured. A 60-year-old woman and a 38-year-old man. Fortunately, their lives are not in danger," the statement said.

