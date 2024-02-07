Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles from DPRK in morning - police. PHOTOS
Two of the five missiles used by the Russians to hit Kharkiv on the morning of 7 February were manufactured in the DPRK.
This was reported by the head of the investigation department of the Kharkiv regional police Serhiy Bolvinov, Censor.NET reports.
"Two of the five missiles fired at Kharkiv in the morning were North Korean-made," he wrote on Facebook.
According to preliminary findings, these are North Korean HVASON 11GA (KN-23) missiles.
Explosives experts collected the ballistic missile debris in an industrial area.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password