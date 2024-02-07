SSU dismantles five more ’schemes for evaders’: detainees include current MP from Prykarpattia region and official of Court Security Service. PHOTOS

The Security Service blocked five more schemes of evasion from mobilisation and illegal departure abroad by men of military age. As a result of complex measures, the organisers of the schemes were detained in different regions of Ukraine. The suspects include a current deputy of the Kalush District Council and an official of the Court Security Service.

This was reported by the SSU press service, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the organisers offered the conscripts to avoid conscription and organise their escape abroad on the basis of forged documents or bypassing checkpoints.

The cost of such "services" was estimated at up to $10,000, depending on the urgency and method of illegal departure.

Carpathian region

SSU military counter-intelligence detained red-handed a deputy of Kalush District Council who was selling fake medical certificates of temporary unfitness for service for health reasons.

The defendant personally received money for the finished package of forged documents.

He involved his acquaintance in the illegal activity, who searched for fugitives, conducted "negotiations" with them and received a "deposit" from them.

Read more: Maliuk on surveillance of Bihus.Info: Actions of some DPNS employees are "unacceptable and have already led to number of personnel decisions"

Kropyvnytskyi

The SSU and the SBI detained an official of the Judicial Protection Service who was offering conscripts a way to evade conscription.

In return for various amounts of bribes, he promised recruits employment in the judiciary to obtain "armour" against mobilisation into the Armed Forces.

Lviv region

The SSU eliminated another channel for fugitives to escape to the European Union. The head of a local charity foundation, who registered the fugitives as humanitarian transport drivers, was involved in organising the crime.

Read more: SSU: Some employees of Bihus.Info were involved in drug trafficking

Cherkasy

Law enforcers detained a representative of a local public order association who was selling fake medical certificates about his "poor" health.

The evaders submitted the forged documents to the military medical commission for further "de-registration".

Khmelnytskyi region

The SSU detained a local resident who was smuggling conscripts to a neighbouring country outside checkpoints for money.

Initially, the dealer drove the evaders to the border in his own car and then showed them detours along forest paths.

What the defendants face

Investigations are ongoing to establish all the circumstances of the crimes and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Read more: Shame on SSU’s "work" against journalists, - Justice Minister Maliuska







