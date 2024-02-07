Situation at front is extremely difficult. Soldiers need quadcopters, thermal imagers and generators - volunteer Yusupova. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders fighting on the frontline need help with the purchase of quadcopters, radio stations, thermal imagers, generators and night vision devices.

This was reported on Facebook by volunteer Natalia Yusupova, Censor.NET reports.

"People, the situation at the front is extremely difficult!!! Bloody battles continue, every day the Ukrainian Armed Forces repel hundreds of enemy attacks, it's really bad at the front! We ask everyone to help the front, there are so many needs!!! 5-20-100 UAH, as much as you can. The frontline hospital is in dire need of external fixation devices to save the legs and arms of the soldiers, as there are so many wounded. The bill is for 150 thousand hryvnias. The soldiers are asking for quadcopters!!! They also need charging stations, thermal imagers, turnstiles, generators, night vision devices," she said.

Two weeks later, Yusupova paid and sent it:

Two Mavic 3 Pro quadcopters - UAH 158 thousand each, and one Mavic 3 Pro account - UAH 83 thousand;

five generators - UAH 80 thousand and UAH 20 thousand;



mine-resistant boots - UAH 49,200;



charging stations, power banks - UAH 49,100 and two more large stations - UAH 50,000;

200 pcs of thermal blankets - UAH 10,187;

night vision device - UAH 13,500;

armoured suits - UAH 64,350;

20 backpacks - UAH 7,000.

Details for help:

PayPal - [email protected]

Private - 5168752017223390 Yusupova Natalia Augusta

Monobank - 5375411504293973 / UA753220010000026204306753142



Link to the jar



https://send.monobank.ua/jar/62bAtM3t8z

Card number Banks

5375 4112 0025 4253

