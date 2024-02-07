Khmelnytskyi MMC doctor demanded $5,000 bribe from sick soldier for confirmation of diagnosis - prosecutor’s office. PHOTO

Law enforcers detained a member of the garrison hospital military medical commission in Khmelnytskyi region for taking a bribe.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Specialised Defence Prosecutor's Office of the Western Region.

According to the investigation, the doctor extorted $5,000 from a sick serviceman for being declared unfit for service by the military medical commission, with his exclusion from military registration and dismissal from the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The doctor knew for certain that the serviceman had a medical condition that was the basis for declaring him unfit. The offender was obliged to issue the relevant medical certificates and influence his colleagues to make a positive decision.

The doctor was detained in a military hospital in Khmelnytskyi when he was receiving the second part of a USD 1800 bribe. He had received the first instalment as an advance the day before.

He has now been imposed a measure of restraint and removed from office. The prosecutor's office served the bribe-taker a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.