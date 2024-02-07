Zelenskyy meets with Chairman of National Assembly of Bulgaria Zhelyazkov to thank for active assistance and strengthening of Defence Forces. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a meeting with Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria Rosen Zhelyazkov.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Bulgaria, Rosen Zhelyazkov, who is on a solidarity visit to Ukraine at the head of a delegation of Bulgarian parliamentarians," the statement said.

It is noted that at the beginning of the meeting, the Head of State expressed his sincere gratitude to the Speaker of the Bulgarian Parliament and representatives of the National Assembly for their active assistance, strengthening of the Defence Forces and clear support for Ukraine on the path of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

Particular attention was paid to further bilateral cooperation in the defence sector, Bulgaria's practical contribution to the implementation of the Ukrainian Peace Formula and preparations for the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

Read more: Shmyhal discussed with Bulgarian parliamentary delegation possibility of joint production of equipment and training of Ukrainian military

At the same time, the Head of State noted Bulgaria's important steps in strengthening sanctions against the aggressor state.

Zelenskyy thanked Bulgaria for its political support at all levels "for our movement towards the European Union and NATO, as well as Ukrainian initiatives at the UN, and of course, we thank you for the significant military assistance".

"We are glad that the people of Bulgaria have been on our side, on the side of truth, since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion. Thank you for maintaining this spirit. We will not forget it," the President noted.



