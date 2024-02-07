Russians attack two communities in Nikopol district with 5 kamikaze drones and artillery. PHOTO

The occupiers have been shelling the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region since early morning. Pavlohrad, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities were under attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"5 kamikaze drones hit the Marhanetska community. Pokrovske village was under shelling.

Two people who were injured today will be treated at home.

In total, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged in the area. A car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were also damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format will be held on February 14 in Brussels





He also said that, according to updated information, a 30-year-old woman was wounded in the morning rocket attack on Pavlohrad. The blast wave smashed windows in three buildings - two- and five-storey buildings.