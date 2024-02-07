ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
13818 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
540 0

Russians attack two communities in Nikopol district with 5 kamikaze drones and artillery. PHOTO

The occupiers have been shelling the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region since early morning. Pavlohrad, Marhanets, and Pokrovsk communities were under attack.

This was announced by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"5 kamikaze drones hit the Marhanetska community. Pokrovske village was under shelling.

Two people who were injured today will be treated at home.

In total, 3 private houses and 2 outbuildings were damaged in the area. A car, a gas pipeline, and a power line were also damaged," the statement said.

Read more: Next meeting in Ramstein format will be held on February 14 in Brussels

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини
Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини

He also said that, according to updated information, a 30-year-old woman was wounded in the morning rocket attack on Pavlohrad. The blast wave smashed windows in three buildings - two- and five-storey buildings.

Author: 

shoot out (13086) Nikopol (686)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 