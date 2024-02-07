In Dnipropetrovsk region, group of people was served notice of suspicion of embezzlement of over UAH 5 million from shelters for schoolchildren. PHOTOS

The acting head of the education department of one of the regional city councils and her accomplice are suspected of embezzling UAH 5.4 million from shelters for schoolchildren.

This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

According to the investigation, the suspect, as an authorized person to organize public procurement, developed a criminal plan to seize budget funds for the purchase of modular shelters for educational institutions.

The prosecutor's office notes that she involved an acquaintance, a resident of Dnipro city, in the criminal scheme. He found a controlled LLC, which the suspect secured the victory in the tender.

Read more: Threats to Nikolov: Prosecutor’s Office launches criminal proceedings

"The purchased shelters exceeded the market price, did not meet the requirements of the State Standards of Ukraine and were understaffed. Despite this, the official entered false information into the acceptance certificates and signed them," law enforcement officers added.

The actions of the suspects caused significant losses to the local community - over UAH 5.4 million. The issue of choosing a measure of restraint and dismissal from office is now being decided.

Read more: Man who disseminated information about location of Armed Forces of Ukraine was sentenced to six and half years in prison – Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office