Occupants hit police car with drone in Dnipropetrovsk region: law enforcement officers were not injured. PHOTOS

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers fired a drone at a car with police officers who were on their way to record the consequences of Russian shelling. The law enforcement officers were not injured.

This was reported by the National Police, Censor.NET reports.

"Police officers Volodymyr Secretniuk, Serhii Mamot and Serhii Muzychenko are part of a joint team that travels and documents the consequences of shelling in the Marhanets community.

On February 7, at 1:30 p.m., the police received a call about a drone hitting a civilian car and injuring two local residents. The documentation team immediately went to the scene. On the way, the police heard the sounds of a drone rapidly approaching them.

They reacted immediately - they stopped the car and took cover in a safe place. At that time, the drone hit their vehicle and exploded. Although the car was armored, it suffered significant damage," the statement said.

As noted, the police officers were not injured.

