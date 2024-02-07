Umierov meets with Borrell to emphasize need for significant increase in ammunition supplies. PHOTOS

On February 7, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov met with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Borrell.

According to Censor.NET, he posted this on Facebook.

Umierov said: "I had a fruitful meeting with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who is on a visit to Ukraine.

I thanked Mr. Borrell for his personal involvement and the unwavering support provided by the European Union to Ukraine.

During the meeting, I emphasized the need for a significant increase in the supply of ammunition by our partners to repel Russian aggression.

I offered to cooperate with European defense companies, in particular, to establish joint ventures and invest in production in Ukraine.

I also spoke about the reforms we are implementing in the Ministry, particularly in defense procurement."

