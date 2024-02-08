Day in Mykolaiv region: Shaheds’ attack on Mykolaiv, shelling of two communities. PHOTO

At night, on 8 February, the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with "shaheds". During the day, Ochakivska and Kutsurubska communities came under enemy fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military District Administration Vitaliy Kim .

"The shelling caused a fire on the territory of an industrial enterprise and a private house. The fires were promptly extinguished by the State Emergency Service. Apartment buildings and a sports infrastructure facility were also damaged. No one was injured," the statement said.

According to the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, more than 20 residential buildings - private and multi-storey buildings, offices, and a private enterprise - were damaged. A utility company was also damaged.







During the day, the occupiers shelled the waters of the Ochakiv community twice with artillery. On the morning of 7 February, the enemy struck a settlement of the Kutsurubska community with a Lancet UAV and sent an FPV drone to the same community.

Also, three times on 7 February, artillery shelling of populated areas of the Kutsurub community was recorded. As a result, a residential building was damaged.

