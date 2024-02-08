Shelling of Selydove: one person died, 7 people were injured, including child. PHOTO
At night, Russian occupants fired 7 times at Selidove in the Donetsk region. There is one dead and one wounded.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
"At least 1 person was killed and 7 wounded in the night shelling of Selidove. Among the wounded is a child born in 2017," the statement said.
The head of the RMA noted that Russians shelled Selydove 7 times during the night, damaging 7 multi-story buildings, 3 private houses, 3 educational institutions and an administrative building, and 8 cars.
However, Filashkin noted that these are preliminary conclusions, and the consequences of the shelling are still being established.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password