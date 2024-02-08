Consequences of attack on Odesa by "Shaheds": Two patrolmen were injured. PHOTOS

At night, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with attack drones, injuring two patrol police officers.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

Russians carry out an air attack with strike UAVs at night

"The attack damaged an unfinished multi-story building and the building of the educational institution - the roof, ceilings, and windows were broken," the statement said.

Two patrol policemen were injured and hospitalized.

