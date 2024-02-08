Sirskyi visited units of AFU in Bakhmut direction: Number of decisions were made to repel enemy. PHOTOS

Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi once again visited military units and subunits of Ukrainian soldiers holding the line in the Bakhmut direction.

The situation in the Bakhmut direction

"The enemy is trying to break through our defenses in the Chasiv Yar area and is resorting to localized actions by small assault groups under the cover of drones and artillery. They are widely using kamikaze drones and electronic warfare.

The situation is tense and requires constant monitoring of the situation and prompt decision-making on the ground," the statement said.

Decisions made

The Commander listened to the brigade commanders about the current situation, assessed the effectiveness of fire damage, and considered new ways to improve the firepower of our troops.

It is noted that he also discussed with the commanders of units and subunits the likely tactics of the enemy and options for further development of hostilities. After that, they jointly planned scenarios to repel the aggressor and prevent its advance.

In addition, based on the results of work in the Bakhmut sector, Colonel-General Oleksandr Syrskyi made several decisions. In particular, he decided to concentrate the main efforts on the threatened areas and to use firepower maneuvers.

