Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: three people were wounded. PHOTOS

Yesterday, settlements in the Beryslav and Kherson districts came under hostile fire. Occupants fired from artillery, multiple rocket launchers, mortars, tanks, aircraft and UAVs

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

"At night and in the morning, the enemy conducted air strikes with guided bombs on Zmiivka. At least 9 private houses were damaged as a result of powerful explosions.

Tokarivka, Zelenivka and Molodizhne came under enemy artillery fire. In Tokarivka, a 62-year-old man was seriously wounded, in Zelenivka, 5 houses, and 2 cars were damaged and a 46-year-old woman was wounded, and in Molodizhne, a 56-year-old man was seriously wounded. All the victims sustained mine-blast injuries, gunshot fragmentation wounds, and fractures," the statement said.

The enemy also shelled residential buildings in Kizomys, Bilozerka, and Zymivnyk. A kindergarten in Antonivka was damaged by enemy shells.

The shelling of Kherson did not stop. The enemy used all available weapons to hit residential areas of the city, with the center, the Korabelny neighborhood, and the Dniprovsky district suffering the most.

"In the Central district, a food industry enterprise, a school, a higher education institution, and residential buildings were damaged. In the Dniprovsky district, walls, balconies, and windows in multi-story buildings were partially destroyed," the police said.

See also: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, three wounded. Photo











