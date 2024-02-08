Additional roadblocks are set up in Kyiv: KCMA claims it’s "training". PHOTOS

The temporary checkpoints in the capital are part of a training exercise that involves checking vehicles and citizens’ documents and conducting counter-sabotage measures.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Channel 24.

Earlier, the Obolon RTCC and SP reported that they were "conducting search operations" with the participation of representatives of the Kyiv Defence Sector No. 1, the Obolon TCC and SP, the 129th Territorial Defence Battalion and representatives of the Obolon Police Department. It was stated that they were allegedly looking for enemy subversive reconnaissance groups - however, this message was later deleted.

The network reported that people in uniform were talking to people on the streets and checking their documents. The TCC also published a photo of a man holding a sheet that looked like a summons, but it was later removed.









The head of the KCMA, Serhiy Popko, told Channel 24 that it was a training exercise.

"These exercises involve the deployment of temporary checkpoints, installation of restrictive signs and elements of engineering barriers. The training involves checking vehicles and documents, as well as certain demonstration, search and counter-sabotage activities," he explained.

The main objective of the training is to improve the management, organisation and effective interaction to ensure public safety. At the same time, such exercises will continue to be held in Kyiv on a regular basis.

