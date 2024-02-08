Russians hit Selydove, in particular, with North Korean KN-23 missiles - Ministry of Internal Affairs. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Selydove in the Donetsk region with S-300 missiles and North Korean KN-23 missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

"The occupiers fired eight missiles at the city. One of them hit an apartment building. According to preliminary information, Russia used KN 23 missiles (a solid-fuel tactical ballistic missile made in the DPRK - Ed.) and S-300 missiles to strike," the statement said.

A 50-year-old woman died as a result of the shelling, her body was removed from the rubble.

"Seven people were injured. Among them is a boy who will turn 7 tomorrow, as well as two men aged 18 and 51, and four women aged 38, 42, 64, and 88.



The work is ongoing. At the moment, 53 apartment buildings and 10 private houses, 4 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, a private enterprise, and 24 vehicles have been damaged," the statement said.

Read: Russians hit Kharkiv with missiles from DPRK in the morning, - police. FILE PHOTO.

















