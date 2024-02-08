As result of DIU cyber attack, Russians had large-scale failure of their drone control program. PHOTOS

Cyber specialists of the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine carried out another successful operation against the Russian occupiers - as of February 8, 2024, the enemy is complaining of a massive failure of the drone control program.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the Russians installed this software to flash DJI brand drones for the needs of combat operations.

The software, among other things, allows enemy drone operators to:

configure control panels and create new ones;

capture video and transfer the picture to the command post;

control the drone from the computer (not through the remote control).

Through web servers, the specified Russian project of reflashing drones ensures the functioning of the "own-foreign" system.

According to preliminary data, as a result of the cyber attack of the Defence Intelligence, the servers stopped working, so all software is recognized as "foreign" and denies hackers access.

"Without access to the servers, and therefore to the system, controlling drones from remotes is probably impossible.

Now the enemy is trying to solve the problem in every possible way, in particular by switching to manual control mode," the DIU added.

