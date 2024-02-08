ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Enemy kamikaze drone hits car, killing two civilians in Kherson region. PHOTO

During another Russian attack on Kherson region, two people were killed and another person was injured.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On February 8, around 4 p.m., on the road near the town of Beryslav, law enforcement officers found a burning car with the bodies of two dead people inside. Probably, the vehicle was hit by a kamikaze drone. Other details of the incident are being established," the statement said.

In addition, it was reported that a 58-year-old man who was injured in the shelling of the Bilozerska community was taken to hospital. At the time of the attack, the man was trying to get to a shelter.

