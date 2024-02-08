ENG
During day, occupiers attacked Nikopol region seven times with artillery and kamikaze drones. PHOTOS

Russian troops launched seven attacks on Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region using artillery and kamikaze drones.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhii Lysak, Censor.NET reports.

"The district center, Chervonohryhorivka and Pokrovske village communities suffered from Russian terror.

17 private houses were damaged. 11 outbuildings were damaged, and 2 more were destroyed. Cars were damaged. Several gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

There were no casualties," the statement said.

Наслідки обстрілів Нікопольщини
