38 men of conscription age from 11 regions found in two minibuses near border with Hungary - SBGS. PHOTOS

In Transcarpathia, near the border with Hungary, border guards found two minibuses with 40 men.

The drivers of the vehicles were residents of Zakarpattia, who were transporting 38 people of military age, a record number of border violators detained during a full-scale war. Most of the group consisted of residents of Zakarpattia (12 people), Lviv (6 people), Kyiv (5 people), and the rest came from Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Rivne regions.

The organizers of the smuggling planned to receive from their clients between $4500 and $8500.

The border guards informed the police about the detection of signs of a crime under Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Reports of administrative offenses under Art. 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses "Illegal crossing or attempt to illegally cross the state border of Ukraine" were drawn up against the detainees, and the cases were sent to court.