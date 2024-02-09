Occupants attacked Zmiivska community in Kharkiv region with drones at night, 1 man was injured. VIDEO&PHOTOS
After midnight on 9 December, the Russian occupiers launched drone strikes on the civilian infrastructure of the Zmiivska community in Kharkiv region.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov
"Rescuers extinguished fires in the hotel building, the restaurant's summer terrace and 3 cars.
A civilian male security guard was injured and received medical assistance on the spot," the statement said.
The shelling also damaged private houses, a three-storey building of a recreation centre and a canteen.
"Only civilian infrastructure has been damaged and destroyed," Syniehubov said.
