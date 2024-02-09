Scholz met with U.S. Senators in Washington: they discussed further assistance and support for Ukraine. PHOTO

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with U.S. senators during his visit to Washington. They discussed further assistance to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Scholz reported this on the social network X.

"It was a pleasure to speak again with members of the U.S. Senate from both sides of the aisle. Ukraine needs all our support to defend itself against Russian aggression," he said.

Scholz's visit to the USA

The Chancellor arrived in Washington on Thursday, 8 February.

Today, 9 February, he will be received by US President Joe Biden at the White House. The most important topic is likely to be support for Ukraine.

