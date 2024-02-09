Occupant from "Storm-Z" unit detained near Avdiivka: he came under fire from Ukrainian Armed Forces and got lost. PHOTO

Near Avdiivka, police officers from the White Angels group and the military detained a wounded Russian occupier from the Storm-Z unit. He came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Censor.NET reports.

It is noted that the police, together with the military, were conducting an evacuation flight and rescuing the wounded man. On the street, they saw a man in a Russian uniform and detained him.

It has been preliminarily established that the detainee is from Tatarstan and goes by the call sign 'Melkiy (Small -ed. note)'. He was convicted in Russia for causing grievous bodily harm and came to Ukraine to take part in hostilities, for which he was promised amnesty. He fought in the Storm-Z unit.

The occupier was tasked with taking his wounded from the battlefield, but came under fire from the Ukrainian Armed Forces, was wounded, lost direction and got lost.

The captive was provided with medical assistance. "The White Angels took the prisoner to a joint group of the National Police and the SBU investigating Russian war crimes.

