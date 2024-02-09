Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: two people killed, two more wounded, including police officer. PHOTOS

Over the past day, Russians shelled 20 settlements in Kherson region, including Kherson, Antonivka, Kizomys, Stanislav and Tomaryne.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the police of the Kherson region.

Yesterday, the enemy conducted air strikes on Chervonyi Maiak, Krupytsia, Kachkarivka and Mylove in Kherson region. The explosions in Chervonyi Maiak damaged the territory of the stadium, the village council building and the former house of culture. In Krupytsia, private houses and the territory of an agricultural company were damaged. At least 24 houses in Kachkarivka became uninhabitable.

"A burning car was found on the roadside near Shliakhove. After extinguishing the fire, rescuers found the burnt remains of two people inside. The same day, police identified the victims. They were two women aged 43 and 48. The civilian car was likely targeted by a kamikaze drone by the Russian military," the police said.

On the afternoon of 8 February, the enemy attacked Nadezhdivka with a drone. A 31-year-old employee of the Skadovsk district police department was injured in the explosion. The police officer was diagnosed with a head injury, concussion and contusion. The Russian military also shelled Romashkove once again. A 57-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds to the head in the yard of his own home.

In Stanislav, a kamikaze drone attack damaged the building of a family medicine outpatient clinic.

Kherson was also under massive shelling by the Russian army. The enemy fired at the regional center with artillery and mortars. Destruction and damage to residential buildings were recorded in all districts of the city, and a critical infrastructure facility was damaged.

