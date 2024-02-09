Border guards repel enemy drone attack in Zaporizhzhia direction: seven UAVs were destroyed. PHOTOS
In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian border guards repelled a massive attack by enemy drones. Seven drones were destroyed and three more were shot down.
This was reported by the State Border Guard Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Border guards in the Zaporizhzhia direction destroyed enemy drones. The occupants tried to attack the positions of Ukrainian defenders using a massive drone strike.
However, the border guards worthily repelled the "attack" using anti-drone guns. As a result, 7 UAVs were torn to pieces, one of them "sat" on a tree, and two more were " landed" precisely by the defenders with a deadly cargo "on board," the statement said.
