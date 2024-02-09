ENG
Russian X-101 cruise missile shot down on February 7 is disposed of in Lviv region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Police explosives experts neutralized a downed enemy missile that fell in Lviv region on February 7.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The X-101 cruise missile launched by the occupiers on the night of February 7 was shot down by air defense fighters. The warhead of the 400-kilogram missile did not detonate.

"We transported it to a specially prepared safe place, covered it with earth to extinguish the blast wave and reduce the spread of munitions, and then detonated it. Everything went smoothly," said Andrii Stanhret, acting head of the Lviv Police Explosive Service Department, police colonel.

