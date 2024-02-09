21 934 21
Interview with cannibal, monument to Russian soldier, bear destroys Finland... Fresh photo jokes from "Censor. NET"
A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET
Good news...
Thank you! We are waiting..."
"The harsh years are rolling on..."
Illustration to the interview
There is such a job...
An interview with a cannibal
Full version of the interview
Monument to a Russian soldier
Election programme
The joy of the "new settlers"
Looking for inspiration for statements
"Demilitarised zone
In two days?
Medvedev is destroying Finland...
