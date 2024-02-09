ENG
21 934 21

Interview with cannibal, monument to Russian soldier, bear destroys Finland... Fresh photo jokes from "Censor. NET"

A selection of photo jokes from Censor.NET

Фотожаба

Good news...

Фотожаба

Thank you! We are waiting..."

Фотожаба

"The harsh years are rolling on..."

Фотожаба

Illustration to the interview

Фотожаба

There is such a job...

Фотожаба

An interview with a cannibal

Фотожаба

Full version of the interview

Фотожаба

Monument to a Russian soldier

Фотожаба

Election programme

Фотожаба

The joy of the "new settlers"

Фотожаба

Looking for inspiration for statements

Фотожаба

"Demilitarised zone

Фотожаба

In two days?

Фотожаба

Medvedev is destroying Finland...

