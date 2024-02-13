During shelling of Kherson, occupiers hit territories of health care facilities and transport stop. PHOTOS

In the afternoon, Russians shelled Kherson, probably with artillery.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"On 13 February 2024, around 12:50 a.m., Russian troops fired on the city of Kherson, probably with artillery. The shells hit the territories of healthcare facilities and a bus stop.



We know of one injured resident who was taken to hospital. The information is being clarified," the statement said.

Read more: Ruscists shell Vovchansk with artillery, 1 is dead and 1 is wounded





In turn, the head of the Kherson MMA, Roman Mrochko, reported that the trolleybus was damaged.

"As a result of another shelling from the temporarily occupied left bank in the central part of the city, a trolleybus of Khersonelectrotrans of Kherson City Council was damaged.

Fortunately, none of the passengers and employees of the utility were injured," he wrote.

See more: Consequences of hostile shelling in Kherson region: two people killed, two more wounded, including police officer. PHOTOS





