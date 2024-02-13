ENG
Woman was killed as result of shelling of market in Vovchansk by occupants. PHOTOS

On February 13, at about 10:50 a.m., Russian occupants shelled the central market of Vovchansk (Kharkiv region). A 61-year-old woman was killed. A 50-year-old civilian was also injured and hospitalized.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Preliminarily, the occupiers shelled the city with artillery.

A pre-trial investigation into the violation of the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) has been initiated.

Read more: Russians dropped explosives in yard of house in Havrylivka, Kherson region: 2 people injured

