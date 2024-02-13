ENG
X-59 missile is shot down in Odesa: Debris damages civilian infrastructure. PHOTOS

Air defense forces destroy a Russian X-59 missile in Odesa.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Kiper, Censor.NET reports.

The Russians fired an X-59 missile at the city, which was destroyed by air defense forces.

"The debris of the downed missile damaged civilian infrastructure: an uninhabited new building and a high-rise building. Fortunately, there are no injured people. All relevant services are working at the scene. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of another Russian crime," added the head of the RMA.

Обстріл Одеси
Обстріл Одеси
Обстріл Одеси
Обстріл Одеси
Обстріл Одеси

shoot out (13236) Odesa (925)
